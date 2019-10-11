Zacks: Analysts Expect Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.15). Antero Resources reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 204.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $60,408,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,826,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,870,000 after purchasing an additional 158,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 435.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,312,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 727.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 265.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,707,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,685 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624,256. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

