Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Given a $38.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YETI. Raymond James upped their price target on Yeti from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.65.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76. Yeti has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $38.11.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 333.94% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yeti will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,280.00. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yeti by 107.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yeti by 83.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,597,000 after purchasing an additional 902,859 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti during the second quarter worth $31,092,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti during the second quarter worth $28,383,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yeti by 288.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 478,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

