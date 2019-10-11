YEE Trading Up 4.8% This Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One YEE token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, FCoin, DigiFinex and ABCC. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $112,875.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00040709 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $509.97 or 0.06120884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00040843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016782 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DEx.top, ABCC, OKEx, FCoin, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.