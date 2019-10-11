Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.69, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

