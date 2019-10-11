XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $115.33

Shares of XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.33 and traded as high as $120.85. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 27,955 shares trading hands.

XPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.07. The company has a market cap of $240.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07.

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.