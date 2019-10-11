Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Xencor from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

XNCR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,663. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, insider John J. Kuch sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $1,650,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,424,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 64.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at $794,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 92.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 13.5% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,336,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,635,000 after buying an additional 277,128 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

