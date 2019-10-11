Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.15 and last traded at $112.78, approximately 2,825,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,123,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.06.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $2,932,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,185 shares in the company, valued at $53,862,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 476 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.