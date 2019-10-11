Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WETF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.60.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.98 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Schwartz acquired 10,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,096,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1,351.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 714,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 665,052 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 632,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 615,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,047,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.