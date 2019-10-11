Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.68. 23,683,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,242,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.54 and a 200 day moving average of $186.41.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

