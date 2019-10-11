WINk Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. WINk has a market capitalization of $29.95 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.