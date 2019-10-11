Wings (WINGS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $457,530.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $457,530.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wings has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00202327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.01002207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX, Gate.io, Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

