Winding Tree Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last Week (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular exchanges. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.10 or 0.01021187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032882 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00087954 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com . The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.