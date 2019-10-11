Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.32.

NYSE:WSM traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $314,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $533,549.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

