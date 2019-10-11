Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westrock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp restated a sell rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on Westrock and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.11.

NYSE WRK traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 121,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,427. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Westrock will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,914,570.00. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. Insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $7,060,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Westrock by 47.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

