Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,852,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the previous session’s volume of 3,311,099 shares.The stock last traded at $20.78 and had previously closed at $19.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.05.

Get Wendys alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.64 million. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,478,694 shares of company stock worth $49,468,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wendys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 58,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,434,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.