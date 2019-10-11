Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $553.00 to $547.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.60.
Shares of BLK traded up $13.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.00. 715,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,339. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $487.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.84 and a 200-day moving average of $446.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,883,000 after acquiring an additional 60,236 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
