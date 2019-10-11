Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $553.00 to $547.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.60.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded up $13.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.00. 715,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,339. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $487.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.84 and a 200-day moving average of $446.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,883,000 after acquiring an additional 60,236 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.