Weebit Nano (ASX:WBT) Shares Down 1.3%

Weebit Nano Ltd (ASX:WBT) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.37 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.26), 20,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.38 ($0.27).

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.47.

Weebit Nano Company Profile (ASX:WBT)

Weebit Nano Limited focuses on developing a non-volatile memory based on silicon oxide. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

