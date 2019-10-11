Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wedbush currently has a $16.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,346,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,181. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 489,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 856,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 112,948 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.