We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.15. 24,957,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,848,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.04.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

