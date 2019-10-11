We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,209.47. 653,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,279. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,205.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,174.05. The stock has a market cap of $838.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

