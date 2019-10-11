We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UN. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.9% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $230,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 10.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Unilever by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UN stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,238. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.