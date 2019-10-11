Wayfair (NYSE:W) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.55.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.77. 1,524,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,710. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $173.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.67.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,673 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.30, for a total transaction of $249,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,993,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,228 shares in the company, valued at $21,445,795.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,192 shares of company stock worth $4,186,068. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

