Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Given a $33.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price objective on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WVE. BidaskClub cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

WVE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. 182,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,900. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $688.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 861.41%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 470,402 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 26.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,831,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,004,000 after purchasing an additional 593,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 113,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $8,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.