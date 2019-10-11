Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given a $150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,489,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.24. The firm has a market cap of $234.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

