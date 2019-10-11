Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

DIS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,489,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,506. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $234.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average is $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

