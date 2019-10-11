Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.17, approximately 623,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 991,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

WTRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Waitr from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $89.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,430,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joseph Stough purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,094,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,050 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Waitr by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 346,748 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

