Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

VMC traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.44. The stock had a trading volume of 711,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.27.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $327,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,865. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

