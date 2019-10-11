Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.86.

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

VNO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,129. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 139.71%. The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

