Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €193.00 ($224.42) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €183.20 ($213.02).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 traded up €7.56 ($8.79) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €161.50 ($187.79). 1,820,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 1 year high of €163.98 ($190.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €150.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €149.10.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.