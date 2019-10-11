Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.12.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 174,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Motco raised its position in Vodafone Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

