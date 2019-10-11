Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) has been assigned a $4.00 target price by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s previous close.

VTGN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistagen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

VTGN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 161,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,173. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.30.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,022,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 548,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.