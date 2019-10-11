Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Community Trust & Investment Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.63. 2,349,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,476,525. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $342.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

