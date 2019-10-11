Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Trading Up 0.3%

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.46, approximately 20,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.95.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.6%.

