Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

VIRC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.94. 1,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,027. The company has a market cap of $62.37 million, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, insider Bassey Yau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $85,032 over the last ninety days. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

