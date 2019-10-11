Viking Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,579,000 after purchasing an additional 73,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 867,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,396. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.