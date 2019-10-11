Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,984,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,436,384,000 after acquiring an additional 323,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,949,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,920,000 after buying an additional 335,290 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,050,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $551,027,000 after buying an additional 127,342 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,749,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,089,000 after buying an additional 82,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,295,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,253,000 after buying an additional 571,079 shares during the last quarter.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

LNG traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.67. 681,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,162. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

