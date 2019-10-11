Viking Fund Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. IBM comprises approximately 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the first quarter valued at $6,882,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 56,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 1.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 10.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,554,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 59,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.43 and its 200 day moving average is $139.32. The company has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. IBM has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.92%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on IBM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nomura upped their target price on IBM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on IBM from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

