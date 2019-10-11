Viking Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 25,788 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,952,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,227,988 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,114,000 after buying an additional 958,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “underperform” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. 87,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -256.29, a PEG ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.30.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

