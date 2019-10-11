Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $74.58. 436,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,268,051. The firm has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $95.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

