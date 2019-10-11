VideoCoin Hits Market Cap of $3.68 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. VideoCoin has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002096 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 128% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,521,032 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

