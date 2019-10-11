Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $133.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Veru has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Veru had a negative net margin of 59.68% and a negative return on equity of 50.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michele Greco acquired 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,040 and have sold 74,164 shares valued at $155,586. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 183.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 65.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the second quarter worth $394,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

