Verity & Verity LLC Trims Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 343,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 36,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.93.

In other news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PPG traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $119.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,825. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.37 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

