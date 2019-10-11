Verity & Verity LLC Lowers Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.4% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 579,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $450,074.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,505 shares in the company, valued at $19,401,075.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.88. 1,011,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,525. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

