Verity & Verity LLC Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.80. 2,474,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.