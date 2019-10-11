Verity & Verity LLC Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises 1.5% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

In other Omnicom Group news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.65. 2,183,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,723. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

