Verity & Verity LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,283,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,777,735. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

