Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 127.4% from the August 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 price target on Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $395,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,964 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Veracyte by 540.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 465,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 0.97. Veracyte has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $31.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

