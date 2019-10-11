Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Hardy Reed LLC’s Largest Position

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,696 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.7% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 377,618.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,521,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,505,000 after buying an additional 75,501,109 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,565,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,582,000 after buying an additional 766,458 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,459,000 after buying an additional 759,435 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,002,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,821,000 after buying an additional 539,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,197.8% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 539,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after buying an additional 523,254 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.05. The company had a trading volume of 149,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,914. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $277.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.70 and a 200 day moving average of $267.53.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $1.3014 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

