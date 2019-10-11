Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lifted by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,605,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,026,000 after purchasing an additional 203,551 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,056,000 after purchasing an additional 255,244 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,150,000 after purchasing an additional 158,093 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $86.94. 898,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,766. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

