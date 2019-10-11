Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,952,207. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.19.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.